Vijay Hazare Trophy

MS Dhoni might represent Jharkhand in the knockouts of Vijay Hazare trophy

Dhoni has been training with Jharkhand but didn't play in the group league encounters after coming back from Asia Cup.

MS Dhoni might represent Jharkhand in the knockouts of Vijay Hazare trophy
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in all likelihood will play in the knock-outs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after Jharkhand qualified for the quarter-finals of the National One Day Competition.

Dhoni has been training with Jharkhand but didn't play in the group league encounters of the team after coming back from Asia Cup. There have been growing concerns about his performances with the willow as he has not been able to force the pace during the middle overs even though he has the safest pair of gloves along with an astute tactical mind.

In the current year, Dhoni has played only 15 ODIs and 7 T20 Internationals- effectively only 22 days for India with his lack of match time becoming pretty evident at certain stages. It has also become very difficult for all parties involved as neither state association nor the national selectors are aware as to how Dhoni manages his domestic calendar.

It is learnt that Dhoni has been given the freedom to pick and choose the limited over games that he wants to play for Jharkhand in the coming days. All the knock-out matches will be held in Bengaluru with Indian limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also playing for Mumbai.

