MS Dhoni, N Srinivasan reunite at Chepauk as Chennai Super Kings start training

Chennai: The once formidable on and off-the field cricketer-administrator pair of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and N Srinivasan was seen having an interaction at the Chepauk during the second day of Chennai Super Kings' training session.

Watching Dhoni and Srinivasan interact was like a throwback to earlier days. CSK are making a comeback after a two-year suspension from the Indian Premier League.

With most of the players touching base, it was a full-fledged training session under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Mike Hussey and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

Skipper Dhoni, who had a hit on Thursday, was joined by Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu among others.

Vijay, who expressed happiness to be back with CSK at an event on Thursday, spent time against the mix of local bowlers and the franchise's recruits.

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also landed in the city. He was picked by CSK at the IPL auctions for Rs 2 crore. Harbhajan took to social media to announce his new jersey number.

He wrote on Twitter: "27.. Yes a very special number for me ! new number new journey .. Let the party begin! #whistlepodu. He, however, was not present at the training session.

Head coach and former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will join the squad on March 27, informed team CEO Kashi Viswanathan.