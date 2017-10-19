MS Dhoni offers prayers at Deori temple on Diwali

New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday visited the Deori temple in Bundu, Jharkhand on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Dhoni, 36, is a regular visitor of the Deori temple. It's reported that the temple was flooded with Dhoni's fans soon after they found out that their hero is there.

ANI shared photos from the visit:

Jharkhand: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni offered prayers at Deori temple in Bundu's Tamar pic.twitter.com/s0ykN9SEqx — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2017

Regarded as one of the greatest Indian captains, Dhoni remains an integral part of the Indian limited-overs teams. He played pivotal roles in the recent series wins in Sri Lanka and also against Australia.

Dhoni, who is off duty, will be on national duty in the upcoming series against New Zealand. The three-match ODI series will begin from October 22 followed by a three-match T20 series.