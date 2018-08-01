हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MS Dhoni performs stunt on bicycle during break in Ranchi – watch

Dhoni can be seen riding a bicycle on a slope without using the pedals in the slow-motion video.

After a rigorous series against England, former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is taking a much-needed break at his home in Ranchi. And what’s keeping him busy during the break is his love for social media platforms. In his latest post of Instagram, the “captain cool” has shared a video of himself performing stunt on a bicycle.

Wearing a vest and donning sunglasses, Dhoni can be seen riding a bicycle on a slope without using the pedals in the slow-motion video. To strike the balance, Dhoni has held a small wooden plank in his mouth and a square frame around the bicycle.

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

He posted the video on his Instagram account with caption – Just for fun, plz try it at home.

Both Dhoni and his wife Sakshi are active on social media platforms and they keep sharing pictures and videos for their followers and fans on Twitter and Instagram. Though their posts on the platforms are nothing short of a treat for the fans, it also provides fodder to haters and trolls, who hardly miss any chance to target them.

Just three days ago, Sakshi Dhoni was trolled by an Instagram user for “dressing inappropriately”. However, the trolling was taken on by the fans of the Dhoni couple on the social media platform.

Dhoni’s latest post also comes amid speculations over his retiring from One Day International format of the game. The speculations were triggered by a video showing Dhoni asking for the match ball from umpire after and ODI loss against England at Headingley, Leeds.

But the rumours were soon quashed by coach Ravi Shastri, who said that Dhoni was very much part of Team India and there’s no question of him quitting the game in near future.

"MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like. That's rubbish. MS is not going anywhere," Shastri had told The Times of India.

