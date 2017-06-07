close
MS Dhoni picks the toughest bowler he ever faced and it's not Glenn McGrath or Wasim Akram

At the Virat Kohli charity dinner on Monday, Dhoni was asked about the toughest bowler he had ever faced.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 15:32
MS Dhoni picks the toughest bowler he ever faced and it&#039;s not Glenn McGrath or Wasim Akram

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni may no longer be the batsman who once gave nightmares to some of the best bowlers around, but he is undeniably one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game in limited-overs format.

Also regarded as one of the greatest finishers the game has seen, Dhoni remains to be a vital cog in the Indian cricket team.

The Ranchi-born cricketer, who remains to be a role model for aspiring cricketers across the world, picked Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar as the toughest bowler he has faced.

"All the fast bowlers are quite difficult, with the limited technique I had, it was very difficult to face the fast bowlers. Still, if I had to pick one, I would pick Shoaib Akhtar. Very simple reason, he was quick, he was fast, he could bowl a yorker, he could bowl a bouncer but you never expected a beamer, he was a bit unpredictable, he was fun to play against," said Dhoni at the Virat Kohli charity dinner on Monday.

At the same event, the wicketkeeper-batsman was asked whether he understands the Duckworth-Lewis method.

''I don't think even ICC understands Duckworth Lewis'' Dhoni said.

Many cricketers and experts have been critical of the method, which to an extent gives an advantage to the team batting second.

Men in Blue are currently playing in the ICC Champions Trophy where they are the defending champions.

Dhoni will now take on Sri Lanka in the second match of the coveted tournament.

