MS Dhoni playing mirror with 'Sam' is a must watch for all dog lovers

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on Steve Smith's Australia in the three-match T20I series starting Saturday.

There are two more days to go and former India skipper MS Dhoni is chilling at his home in Ranchi.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram and posted a video of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman playing with his dog in their backyard.

Dhoni is known to share a close bond with his dog Sam and this video is just further proof of that.

In the video, Sam can be seen mirroring Dhoni. When MSD goes right, so does Sam before the latter becomes rather restless and Dhoni asks him to come give him a hug.

Dhoni was an integral part of the recently concluded five-match ODI series against Australia.

The Men in Blue won the series 4-1.

Dhoni remains arguably the best wicketkeeper in the country. In the series against Sri Lanka last month, he reached a personal milestone of 100 career stumpings in ODIs.

Dhoni's selection has come under the scanner multiple times since his resignation as India's limited overs captain chiefly due to his performances with the bat.

But, on the tour of Sri Lanka and the series against Australia, Dhoni's contribution behind the stumps and with the bat have proven vital at times.

Most famously, he and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took India away from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.