close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni playing mirror with 'Sam' is a must watch for all dog lovers

Dhoni remains arguably the best wicketkeeper in the country. In the series against Sri Lanka last month, he reached a personal milestone of 100 career stumpings in ODIs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 09:00
MS Dhoni playing mirror with &#039;Sam&#039; is a must watch for all dog lovers
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on Steve Smith's Australia in the three-match T20I series starting Saturday.

There are two more days to go and former India skipper MS Dhoni is chilling at his home in Ranchi.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi took to Instagram and posted a video of the Indian wicket-keeper batsman playing with his dog in their backyard.

 

#belgiummalinois #sam ‘s mirroring talent ! @mahi7781

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

Dhoni is known to share a close bond with his dog Sam and this video is just further proof of that. 

In the video, Sam can be seen mirroring Dhoni. When MSD goes right, so does Sam before the latter becomes rather restless and Dhoni asks him to come give him a hug.

Dhoni was an integral part of the recently concluded five-match ODI series against Australia. 

The Men in Blue won the series 4-1.

Dhoni remains arguably the best wicketkeeper in the country. In the series against Sri Lanka last month, he reached a personal milestone of 100 career stumpings in ODIs.

Dhoni's selection has come under the scanner multiple times since his resignation as India's limited overs captain chiefly due to his performances with the bat. 

But, on the tour of Sri Lanka and the series against Australia, Dhoni's contribution behind the stumps and with the bat have proven vital at times. 

Most famously, he and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took India away from the jaws of defeat in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. 

TAGS

MS DhoniMS Dhoni dogMS Dhoni wifeMS Dhoni SakshiSakshi Dhonicricket newsMS Dhoni homeIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

Argentina to attack from start in crunch World Cup qualifier against Peru
Football

Argentina to attack from start in crunch World Cup qualifie...

ECB, MCC hope to end rain delays using giant tents: Report
cricket

ECB, MCC hope to end rain delays using giant tents: Report

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Harry Kane to captain England against Slovenia
Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2018: Harry Kane to captain Engla...

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay confirm joint 2030 World Cup bid
Football

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay confirm joint 2030 World Cu...

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba in PKL 2017
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba in PKL 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for £600,000 at charity auction
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for £600,000 at charity...

I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011 World Cup final, reveals Virat Kohli
cricket

I was afraid of facing Lasith Malinga’s yorker during 2011...

Ravi Shastri paid Rs 1.20 crore for 3 months, DDCA get match fee money
cricket

Ravi Shastri paid Rs 1.20 crore for 3 months, DDCA get matc...

Bangladesh lose opener Tamim Iqbal to thigh injury
cricket

Bangladesh lose opener Tamim Iqbal to thigh injury

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video