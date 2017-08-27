close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni proves that experience can't be bought or sold, tweets Ravi Shastri

On the eve of the third ODI, India's fielding coach R Sridhar also hailed Dhoni for constantly trying to be at his best.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 - 11:31
MS Dhoni proves that experience can&#039;t be bought or sold, tweets Ravi Shastri
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka in the Test series and carried forward the same form in the limited overs format as well.

The Men in Blue defeated the hosts in the first two games of the 5-match ODI series and took a 2-0 lead.

However, in the second ODI at Kandy, the visitors suffered a mini-collapse before former skipper MS Dhoni and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched a 100-run partnership to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Dhoni played a match-winning knock and proved, yet again, why he is considered one of the 'best finishers' in the world.

The 36-year old, whose inclusion the team has been questioned at many occasions in the last two years, silenced all his critics by that commendable knock.

On the eve of the third ODI, India's fielding coach R Sridhar also hailed Dhoni for constantly trying to be at his best.

Sridhar said, "MS leaves no stone unturned to make sure he is at his best going into every game. He knows his body best and he knows what he needs to do. He is such a thorough professional."

He also pointed out that Kohli's men had an optional net session and the former skipper was among the few players who came for practice.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also seems to be awestruck by Dhoni's commitment to the game.

He took to Twitter and posted a picture with Dhoni and captioned it, "Classic example the other night that experience can't be bought or sold in a market place - @msdhoni #TeamIndia #SLvIND"

India and Sri Lanka will play the third ODI in Kandy on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya, who was considered doubtful, as he had cramped-up during the second ODI, has recovered in time for the game.

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaMS DhoniRavi ShastriVirat Kohlicricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

US Open: Roger Federer unconcerned by mounting injury toll
Tennis

US Open: Roger Federer unconcerned by mounting injury toll

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, timings, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 27: Details of matches, tim...

Floyd Mayweather retires again after bettering Rocky Marciano’s record
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather retires again after bettering Rocky Marcia...

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor by technical knockout...

India boxers make winning start at world championships
Other Sports

India boxers make winning start at world championships

Sports Ministry withdraws Heera Nand Kataria&#039;s name for Dronacharya award
Other Sports

Sports Ministry withdraws Heera Nand Kataria's name fo...

PV Sindhu’s final at world championships: Date, time, venue
Badminton

PV Sindhu’s final at world championships: Date, time, venue

Hardik Pandya recovers in time for India-Sri Lanka third ODI
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya recovers in time for India-Sri Lanka third OD...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video