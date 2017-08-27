MS Dhoni proves that experience can't be bought or sold, tweets Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India completed a 3-0 whitewash against hosts Sri Lanka in the Test series and carried forward the same form in the limited overs format as well.

The Men in Blue defeated the hosts in the first two games of the 5-match ODI series and took a 2-0 lead.

However, in the second ODI at Kandy, the visitors suffered a mini-collapse before former skipper MS Dhoni and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched a 100-run partnership to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Dhoni played a match-winning knock and proved, yet again, why he is considered one of the 'best finishers' in the world.

The 36-year old, whose inclusion the team has been questioned at many occasions in the last two years, silenced all his critics by that commendable knock.

On the eve of the third ODI, India's fielding coach R Sridhar also hailed Dhoni for constantly trying to be at his best.

Sridhar said, "MS leaves no stone unturned to make sure he is at his best going into every game. He knows his body best and he knows what he needs to do. He is such a thorough professional."

He also pointed out that Kohli's men had an optional net session and the former skipper was among the few players who came for practice.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also seems to be awestruck by Dhoni's commitment to the game.

He took to Twitter and posted a picture with Dhoni and captioned it, "Classic example the other night that experience can't be bought or sold in a market place - @msdhoni #TeamIndia #SLvIND"

Classic example the other night that experience can't be bought or sold in a market place - @msdhoni #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/bFnUNEbspd — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 26, 2017

India and Sri Lanka will play the third ODI in Kandy on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya, who was considered doubtful, as he had cramped-up during the second ODI, has recovered in time for the game.