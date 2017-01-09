MS Dhoni quit captaincy under pressure form Amitabh Chaudhary, alleges BCA secretary Aditya Verma

New Delhi: After BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad rubbished reports stating MS Dhoni's decision to quit ODI & T20 captaincy was influenced by BCCI, Bihar Cricket Association Secretary Aditya Verma once again has alleged that Mahi's decision came after pressure from BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

As per a report in TOI, Verma claimed that the Captain Cool was hurt after being asked about his "future cricketing plans".

Choudhary, apparently, had telephoned BCCI's chief selector MSK Prasad in the evening of January 4 – the same day when Jharkhand lost the Ranji Trophy semifinal to Gujrat in Nagpur - and asked the latter to seek Dhoni's future plans. As already known, Mahi was mentoring the Jharkhand team, which had made its first semi-final in the Ranji Trophy ever, but the question went on to hurt Dhoni and he decided to give up captaincy.

Verma revealed that, "Choudhary was unhappy with the fact that Jharkhand lost to Gujarat despite being in a commanding position under Dhoni's mentorship and hence telephoned MSK Prasad and instructed the latter to ask the cricketer about his future plans."

Furthermore, the differences between Dhoni and Chaudhary had intensified after the former refused to play the semi-final game despite JSCA's request.

MSK Prasad, however, has reiterated that Dhoni was under no pressure from the BCCI and it was his well thought decision to handover the captaincy to Virat Kohli and groom him ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.