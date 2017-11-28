MS Dhoni responds to Suresh Raina's 'Not Captain Cool' jibe

New Delhi: The out of favor Team India batsman Suresh Raina is arguably one of the most hardworking cricketers in domestic cricket. Once a vital cog in India's middle-order, share a great rapport with MS Dhoni.

They formed several crucial partnerships over the course of the last 10 years for India. And, their association also reflects off the field, something that was evident in Raina's recent revelations about Dhoni's conduct.

Speaking on the web series 'Breakfast With Champions', Raina had revealed that the former Indian skipper is not really 'Captain Cool' when the camera is not on him. "He (Dhoni) does get angry, you don't see it. The cameras don't pick it up. But as soon as the telecast cuts to the ads, he will say 'Tu sudhar jaa (Get your act together)'," Raina said.

Dhoni's calm and composed approach on the field is one his best-known attributes in international cricket. Thus, when Raina spoke otherwise, it didn't just surprise the fans but also caused a flutter in the cricketing fraternity, further evoking a strong response from the Jharkhand cricketer.

Generally not the one to respond, Dhoni made an exception for his old compatriot before replying in typical MSD style.

The 36-year-old said that he does not joke around on the field as opposed to his carefree conduct in the dressing room. And, just like his ever-changing approach towards the game, Dhoni claimed that he acts differently based on the situation.

"There are many zones in the middle of it where you enjoy and make fun. Once (I am playing) in the ground, I do not joke around, but inside the dressing room, I enjoy a lot. I conduct myself according to how I think I should conduct myself in different areas,” Dhoni said at an event organised by the Indian Army in Kashmir.