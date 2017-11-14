Suresh Raina not retained by Chennai Super Kings? Team scrambles to refute rumour

New Delhi: The IPL Governing Council will soon announce the retention policy going into the 2018 auction.

It is expected that teams will be allowed to retain three players (two Indians and one overseas) ahead of the auction.

While the teams that took part in the 2017 edition get to retain the players who played for them earlier this year, returning Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are likely to pick players from Gujarat Lions and Rising Pune Supergiant.

According to reports in a Tamil daily, Dinathanthi, the Chennai Super Kings team management has already decided to retain their skipper MS Dhoni, R Ashwin and Faf du Plessis.

India discard Suresh Raina, who has a huge fan base in Chennai as he was the team's most prolific run-scorer in the first eight editions was not picked.

However, the CSK Twitter handle refuted the rumour and wrote, "Lots of rumours online about not retaining #ChinnaThala. Don't Believe! We want to bring the pride back together. A roaring #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu"

Lots of rumours online about not retaining #ChinnaThala. Don't Believe! We want to bring the pride back together. A roaring #SummerIsComing #WhistlePod — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2017

The eleventh edition of the IPL is set to witness a fresh set of the auction taking place and in all likelihood, it will have over 500 players going under the hammer. The IPL governing council will announce the retention policy on November 21.

Also, the teams are not sure about the retention policy yet. Retaining the players depends on the guidelines that will be set by the IPL GC on November 21. Once the guidelines are out, it will be easier for the team management to chalk out their plans and decide on their retentions.