MS Dhoni sees changing face of India through 'inspiring' Sachin: A Billion Dreams

New Delhi: The highly anticipated biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is all set to hit the cinemas on May 26 and the build-up to movie's release was further glorified with a star-studded premiere on May 24 which was attended by several cricketers and Bollywood celebrities.

The whole of Indian cricket team including stalwarts like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh as well as renowned names from the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

The members of Men in Blue, who had to leave for England post attending the premiere, didn't get much time to speak about the movie in length but players like Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar did post tweets describing their experiences.

While MS Dhoni himself didn't tweet about the movie itself, a few media reports did quote him saying the following about the movie:-

"The film is very Inspiring & Fantastic, you can see the changing face of India through it."

The movie showcases a restless ten-year-old child's journey, from watching Kapil Dev lift the glorious World Cup in 1983 to the fulfilment of his dream of holding it in his hands one day for India.

Produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200NotOut and Shrikant Bhasi of Carnival Motion Pictures, the movie is helmed by James Erskine.