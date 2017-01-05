MS Dhoni talks about life and teachings from cricket in an inspirational video – WATCH

New Delhi: MS Dhoni's decision to quit as captain of India's ODI and T20 team from immediate effect left the cricketing world stunned. With Virat Kohli more than capable of filling in the big void left by Dhoni, fans and India's cricketing fraternity might not be scared with the decision but would be sad seeing one of the greatest captains the sport has ever witnessed stepping down.

Dhoni's entire journey as a cricketer has instilled inspiration in many of his fans, but as Mahi takes a few responsibilities off his shoulders, here's a beautiful video with voice over of MS Dhoni describing his learnings from cricket and life as a whole.

Dhoni, who is still willing to continue his playing career in the limited overs cricket, had handed over the captaincy responsibilities to Virat Kohli when he retired from Tests during the away tour in Australia in December 2014.

Mahi has led India in 60 Tests (27 wins, 15 draws, 18 losses), 199 ODIs (110 wins and 74 losses) and 73 T20Is (41 wins and 28 losses); and also was in charge when India became the No. 1 ranked Test side in 2009.