MS Dhoni tells Yuvraj Singh he will hit more sixes after stepping down as captain if situation permits

New Delhi: The camaraderie between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh is hidden from none. Despite the latter's father criticising Captain Cool on numerous occasions for keeping the left-hander out of the team, Indian cricket team's star pair continues to grow their bond stronger.

During the India A vs England XI warm-up match at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, both Dhoni (68*) and Yuvraj (56) played crucial knocks in helping India go past the 300-run mark.

During Dhoni's last match as captain of Indian cricket team, in a candid chat, Yuvraj asked Dhoni whether he will hit more sixes now, with the pressure of captaincy no more on his shoulders.

"Now since you are not the captain, are you going to hit more sixes now?" Yuvraj asked the Ranchi-born cricketer in a selfie video.

Dhoni immediately responded, "Let's see. If they bowl in my areas, the right areas, and the situation permits, I will look to hit sixes."

Recalling his tenure as the captain, Dhoni said he enjoyed the journey of leading the team in the last ten years and was looking for more.

"The journey has been good, fantastic. It's good to have players like you. The job becomes much more easier. Enjoyed my ten years. Hopefully, I will enjoy more of what I have," Dhoni said.

Praising Men in Blue's brilliant run under Dhoni's captaincy, Yuvraj said, "You have been one of the best captains ever, we would like to tell you that. It's been amazing playing under you. Winning three big championships and being the no. 1 test team under you."