हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli undergo Yo-Yo Endurance Test ahead of England series: BCCI sources

India will play three T20Is and three ODIs before a five-Test series in England.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli undergo Yo-Yo Endurance Test ahead of England series: BCCI sources
PTI File photo

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli reportedly undertook the Yo-Yo Endurance Test at the National Cricket Academy on Friday, according to BCCI sources.

News agency ANI reported that both Dhoni and Kohli took the test - used to determine the fitness level of athletes the world over. Both cricketers are part of Team India picked for the limited-overs series in England which is scheduled to begin from July 3. Team India will take on hosts England in three T20Is and three ODIs before five Tests till September.

All eyes are and would be on Kohli in particular because he is recovering from a neck injury that kept him out of county cricket. His role in the long-drawn series in England would be crucial as India look to improve its overseas records in all formats. The upcoming series is also expected to help Team India cricketers gear up for the all-important 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held in England next year.

Full schedule of India's tour to England:

1st T20I - July 3, Manchester

2nd T20I - July 6 - Cardiff

3rd T20I - July 8 - Bristol

1st ODI - July 12 - Nottingham

2nd ODI - July 14 - London

3rd ODI - July 17 - Leeds

1st Test - August 1-5 - Birmingham

2nd Test - August 9-13 - London

3rd Test - August 18-22 - Nottingham

4th Test - August 30-September 3 - Southampton

5th Test - September 7-11 - London

Tags:
Virat KohliMS DhoniIndia vs EnglandEngland vs IndiaIndia's tour of England

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close