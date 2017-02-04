MS Dhoni visits Sehwag International School, shares life-lessons and tips – Videos & Pics!

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag and his rumoured bitter relationship with MS Dhoni has always been in news but not much has evidence of it has been found whenever the two came face to face.

But now that Dhoni has visited Sehwag's school, all those rumours can be put to rest. Sehwag expressed deep gratitude towards Dhoni for gracing his school in Jhajjar, Haryana in front of a students and teachers. "I'd like to thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Here's Mahi giving students of Sehwag International School, valueable life lessons.

Dhoni also shared wicket-keeping tips with few lucky students of the school. Here's a small video of the same:-

Sehwag captured the event with a sublime tweet and then thanked Dhoni for the effort:-

"What a day for all at @SehwagSchool in the iconic presence of @msdhoni and @virendersehwag . A day to cherish for the rest of their lives," Sehwag tweeted on the occasion.

What a day for all at @SehwagSchool in the iconic presence of @msdhoni and @virendersehwag . A day to cherish for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/fyvdlmAa3q — Sehwag Intrnl School (@SehwagSchool) February 4, 2017

Thank you @msdhoni for encouraging all at @SehwagSchool .A day to remember for everyone who was present for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/iZt79RZThd — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2017

“Along with studies, one must be very active even in sports. If one can manage a right balance in both, then you can have a very different outlook in life,” Dhoni told children while interacting with students.