MS Dhoni welcomed with 'Boom Boom Afridi' chants in North Kashmir - Watch

A video doing rounds on social media shows army personnel dispersing the crowd trying to get Dhoni's attention at an army-sponsored cricket tournament in the Kashmir valley.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 29, 2017, 09:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was marred by a hostile welcome to an army-sponsored cricket tournament in North Kashmir, where the crowd chanted 'Boom Boom Afridi' slogans while trying to get a glimpse of the former India captain. 

Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel of the Territorian Army, had flown to the valley recently to meet school students and encouraged them on the importance of education and sports. 

The said video doing rounds on social media shows army personnel dispersing the crowd trying to get Dhoni's attention with 'Boom Boom Afridi' chants. 

Bilateral ties between the two teams have been put on hold due to estranged relations between the two countries and incidents at the border, especially the Line of Control (LOC) in the Kashmir valley. The two teams last met during the ICC Champions Trophy final in London, where India lost to the archrivals.

