MS Dhoni welcomed with 'Boom Boom Afridi' chants in North Kashmir - Watch

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was marred by a hostile welcome to an army-sponsored cricket tournament in North Kashmir, where the crowd chanted 'Boom Boom Afridi' slogans while trying to get a glimpse of the former India captain.

Dhoni, who is an honorary lieutenant colonel of the Territorian Army, had flown to the valley recently to meet school students and encouraged them on the importance of education and sports.

The said video doing rounds on social media shows army personnel dispersing the crowd trying to get Dhoni's attention with 'Boom Boom Afridi' chants.

Crowds shouting Boom Boom Afridi at MS Dhoni when he attended a cricket tournament sponsored by the Indian army in north Kashmir #Cricket pic.twitter.com/lc2rFpxnGJ — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 26, 2017

Bilateral ties between the two teams have been put on hold due to estranged relations between the two countries and incidents at the border, especially the Line of Control (LOC) in the Kashmir valley. The two teams last met during the ICC Champions Trophy final in London, where India lost to the archrivals.