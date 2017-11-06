MS Dhoni will never block the way for a young cricketer, says Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India failed to chase down New Zealand's target of 197 runs in Rajkot on Saturday and MS Dhoni has been receiving a lot of flak for his performance.

In the second T20I, India fell short by 41 runs and Dhoni, who came in after the fall of the fourth wicket, failed to rotate the strike that allowed New Zealand to maintain the pressure on the Indian batsmen.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has also given his view on the debate and said that Dhoni should himself realise his role in the team and the team management should also tell him what it wants.

"Dhoni should realise his role in the team. He has to change the momentum early while chasing a strong total. He has to score from ball one and the team management should make him understand this point," Sehwag was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dhoni scored 49 runs off 37 balls but he failed to rotate the strike when Virat Kohli was batting with him and was scoring quick runs. But, Sehwag said that Dhoni should remain in the team.

"Team India needs MS Dhoni at the moment, even in T20 cricket. He will step down at the right time. He will never block the way for any young cricketer," the big-hitting opener said.

Sehwag had said the similar words for Dhoni earlier. He had said that India are "yet to find suitable" replacement for Dhoni.

India and New Zealand are tied 1-1 in the three-match T20I series and the final game of the series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.