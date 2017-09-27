MS Dhoni's bat, exuberant Virat Kohli in focus as cricket adopts new ICC rules

New Delhi: India have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against the visiting Australians, leaving the remaining two matches with dead-rubber symptoms, like hosts flirting with team-changes, tweaking batting order, etc.

But with new ICC rules coming into effect on Thursday, tomorrow's match in Bengaluru could well help fans understand the upcoming changes. The match, and for that matter of fact the remainder of the tour which still has one ODI and three T20Is, will not be covered by the new rules.

Restrictions on bat sizes, player send-offs and changes in DRS are the highlights of new playing conditions, and chances are very high that all these three factors will come into play in the match.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the few players who use a very heavy bat with thick bottom. Under the new rules, the thickness of the edge has now been capped at 40 mm, while the entire bat can’t be more than 67mm thick. But Dhoni's bat has a 45mm edge.

Known as one of the greatest ever finishers, Dhoni has given fans an unrivalled spectacle with his mind-numbing hitting in the death overs, of which most are huge sixes.

His rather uncharacteristic but hugely successful swing got the much-needed assistance from thick, heavy bats. These bottom heavy bats also allowed Dhoni to execute unthinkable strikes, like his famous Helicopter Shot.

What he will do now – continue swinging those heavy bats for four more matches, or change the gear?

Then, we have the ever-exuberant Kohli, who is often branded as one of the most volatile players on the playing field. His many run-ins with rival players have earned him an unwanted reputation of being an unsporting player, who always want to win at the cost of the game.

But now, umpires have been empowered to send off cricketers, like in football, with a flashing of a red card. Umpires are sure to use this discretionary power with restraint, but you never know, they are humans too.

Another important change is that of DRS. Now, teams will not lose reviews which are on umpire's call.

Meanwhile, the South Africa-Bangladesh and Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test matches which start tomorrow will be played under the new rules.

The rules were due to come into effect on October 1, but with South Africa-Bangladesh and Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixtures starting on September 28, the changes were brought forward so as not to disturb the introduction.