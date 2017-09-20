MS Dhoni's breathtaking shooting accuracy floors Kolkata Police officials

New Delhi: There's not a single dull day in the life of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former India captain was seen honing his pistol shooting skills at Kolkata Police Training School after the team's outdoor practice was cancelled due to rain on the eve of second ODI match against Australia.

"Our inbox is getting flooded with requests of posting a video clip of MS Dhoni sharpening his shooting skills this afternoon at our range at Police Training School. Here goes," Kolkata Police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

Here's the video:

In another post, the wicketkeeper-batsman has been hailed as a "great", and said, "his accuracy is breathtaking.

A top Kolkata Police official said Dhoni not only shot in the range but inspired the Kolkata Police recruits with a pep-talk during his visit in the afternoon.

"It's great to host Dhoni for the second time. He's an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all," the top Kolkata Police official who accompanied Dhoni told PTI.

"It's a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges."

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nominated Dhoni for the Padma Bhushan award, India's highest civilian honour.

In 2010, Dhoni, whose love for motorcycle is well-documented, had visited the city police headquarters Lalbazar looking for an old motorcycle.

India will take on Australia in the second ODI of the five-match series at the Edens Gardens tomorrow. India had defeated Australia by 26 runs in a rain-curtailed first ODI to take a 1-0 lead.

(With PTI inputs)