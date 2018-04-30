MS Dhoni's dream run with the bat continues in IPL 2018

MS Dhoni the batsman continues to go from strength to strength in IPL 2018.

On Monday against Delhi, the Chennai batsman scored his third fifty of the season in his trademark style.

Coming in at No.5, he remained unbeaten on 51 off 22 balls as CSK posted a whopping 211/4. He hit two fours and five sixes during his innings.

Delhi's best bowler of the season, Trent Boult came in for a lot of hiding from Dhoni's bat as the CSK captain went berserk in the 17th over and hit him for two sixes and a four off successive balls.

He was lucky to have been dropped on 31 by Colin Munro off the bowling of Avesh Khan in the 19th over, and Dhoni promptly added insult to injury with a huge 108m six - second biggest of the season - off the last ball of the over.

In terms of the fifties, it's his second best season in the history of the league having scored four half-centuries in 2013. His current strike rate of 169.23 is his highest as of now, and there are all indications his batting form is not going to abate.

It's safe to say Dhoni is on his way to his most successful season as a batsman. At the age of 36!

Earlier in the day after Delhi opted to bowl at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Shane Watson continued to justify CSK's faith in him this season.

Not long ago, Watson scored a century against Rajasthan to launch CSK into orbit and against Shreyas Iyer's men on Monday, Watson was again at his imperious best and meaty blows from him gave CSK a flying start.

The Aussie scored 78 off 40 balls with the help of 7 sixes and 4 fours and to all intents and purposes laid the foundations for a big score.