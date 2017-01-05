MS Dhoni's five masterstrokes: From 2011 World Cup final to Sourav Ganguly's farewell Test — WATCH

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the captain of India's limited-overs captain, paving way for his understudy Virat Kohli to take the reigns.

The 35-year-old will always be remembered as one of India's greatest captains. Here are Dhoni's top five captaincy moments.

1. 2011 World Cup final: Promoting himself ahead of Yuvraj Singh and hitting that winning, picture perfect six will remained as one of India's greatest sporting moments.

2. 2007 World T20 final: Against arch-rivals Pakistan, India needed a miracle in the last over. And he invoked unheralded Joginder Singh, and India became the first ever T20 world champions.

3. 2013 Champions Trophy final: Again, another final, and another masterstroke from the skipper. He opted for Ishant Sharma in a do-or-die situation, and that 18th over fetched two wickets, and changed the fate of the match.

4. 2008 Nagpur Test: In Sourav Ganguly's farewell match, Dhoni allowed Dada to lead the side against the visiting Australians at Nagpur. India won the match by 172 runs.

5. Dhoni asked a reporter to share the dais: He's cool, but when he wanted to have fun, it becomes legendary stuff. Ask Australian journalist Samuel Ferris!

Dhoni made his international debut in 2004, and established himself as one of the most successful Indian captains. He won the first edition of ICC World Twenty20 in 2007, then helped India break nearly three-decade long 50-overs World Cup curse in 2011.

And in 2013, he became the first ever captain to hold all three ICC-sanctioned trophies simultaneously by capturing the Champions Trophy in 2013.