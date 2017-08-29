close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

MS Dhoni's improved performances give fans opportunity to hit out at MSK Prasad yet again

After being roasted on Twitter for his comment on MS Dhoni's future in Team India ahead of the start of ODI series against Sri Lanka, MSK Prasad's name started trending again, all thanks to the former Indian captain's fans.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 16:43
MS Dhoni&#039;s improved performances give fans opportunity to hit out at MSK Prasad yet again
PTI

New Delhi: After being roasted on Twitter for his comment on MS Dhoni's future in Team India ahead of the start of ODI series against Sri Lanka, MSK Prasad's name started trending again, all thanks to the former Indian captain's fans.

Right before the start of the limited overs series, the chief selector faced criticism from fans for his comment on the veteran wicket-keeper batsman's form and continuity in the team.

"You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad had said. 

With Dhoni being of the best performers in the 2nd and 3rd ODI for Virat Kohli and Co against Sri Lanka, Prasad again became a target on Twitter once again as Dhoni fans took to social media in reminding him of what the 35-year-old brings to the table.

The second ODI saw Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on an unbroken 100-run stand for the 8th wicket to give the visitors a 2-0 series lead. In the 3rd match, Dhoni paired up with Rohit Sharma to forge yet another unbeaten century partnership and help his side secure a 6-wicket win.

TAGS

MS DhoniMSK PrasadIndia vs Sri LankaDhoni fanscricket news

From Zee News

Sanath Jayasuriya-headed Sri Lankan cricket selectors to resign after India series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sanath Jayasuriya-headed Sri Lankan cricket selectors to re...

Mesut Ozil says &#039;I&#039;m sorry&#039; after Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0
English Premier LeagueFootball

Mesut Ozil says 'I'm sorry' after Liverpool...

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Glad I changed the medal colour to silver: PV Sindhu

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli&#039;s views on giving opportunities to young players
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Bharat Arun echoes Virat Kohli's views on giving oppor...

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sports Day to &#039;sportswomen&#039;
cricketOther Sports

Sachin Tendulkar posts special tweet, dedicates National Sp...

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita, transfer to be completed next summer
Football

Liverpool agree club record £48 million deal for Naby Keita...

Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my day: PV Sindhu
Badminton

Fought hard against Nozomi Okuhara but it was just not my d...

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s Cape Town Knight Riders pick Dale Steyn for T20 Global League
cricket

Shah Rukh Khan's Cape Town Knight Riders pick Dale Ste...

Former coach undermines chief selector MSK Prasad&#039;s authority over MS Dhoni&#039;s future
cricket

Former coach undermines chief selector MSK Prasad's au...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video