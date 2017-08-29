MS Dhoni's improved performances give fans opportunity to hit out at MSK Prasad yet again

New Delhi: After being roasted on Twitter for his comment on MS Dhoni's future in Team India ahead of the start of ODI series against Sri Lanka, MSK Prasad's name started trending again, all thanks to the former Indian captain's fans.

Right before the start of the limited overs series, the chief selector faced criticism from fans for his comment on the veteran wicket-keeper batsman's form and continuity in the team.

"You never know. We don't say it is an automatic thing (selection) but we will see. We are all stakeholders. We all want the Indian team to do well. If he is delivering, why not? If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives," Prasad had said.

With Dhoni being of the best performers in the 2nd and 3rd ODI for Virat Kohli and Co against Sri Lanka, Prasad again became a target on Twitter once again as Dhoni fans took to social media in reminding him of what the 35-year-old brings to the table.

"Dhoni needs to deliver or we have to look for alternatives" - MSK Prasad

MS Dhoni be like : Okay. As you say! — Jaanvi (@ThatCricketGirl) August 27, 2017

There is a ocean of difference between MSD & MSK. Some people talk, some do. #MSForever — Amit Yarashi (@amityarashi) August 27, 2017

@BCCI Selector must be cursing luck & tongue as destiny child Dhoni shows him - don't open your mouth MSK - you don't hv any resume to brag — Amit Nath (@amitnath2014) August 29, 2017

I hope MSK Prasad is watching this series keenly.

Another typical #Dhoni innings. #SLvIND — Aditya Namjoshi (@aditya_msd) August 27, 2017

#IndvsSL.Srilanka must be shocked that India came from doldrums to win.mr MSK prasad,today hopefully,u must have realized dhoni strength. — nandini manjunath (@fvnandu) August 24, 2017

The second ODI saw Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put on an unbroken 100-run stand for the 8th wicket to give the visitors a 2-0 series lead. In the 3rd match, Dhoni paired up with Rohit Sharma to forge yet another unbeaten century partnership and help his side secure a 6-wicket win.