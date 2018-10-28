हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

MSD slogs it out in the nets ahead of Mumbai ODI against West Indies

India take on West Indies in the fourth ODI on Monday after the visitors levelled the five-match series 1-1 with a 43-run morale boosting win in Pune on Saturday.

Image Courtesy: PTI

Under pressure to deliver, a determined Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday slogged it out at the Cricket Club of India ahead of the fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies.

Despite it being an 'optional' session, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who was dropped for the T20 series against West Indies and Australia, batted in the nets for over 45 minutes, facing local bowlers.

Dhoni, who has of late, struggled to get big scores in ODIs, was also seen having a brief chat with the team's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar. 

India take on the West Indies in the fourth ODI on Monday after the visitors levelled the five-match series 1-1 with a 43-run morale boosting win in Pune on Saturday.

Opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu, who is looking to consolidate the number four spot, K L Rahul, Manish Pandey and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also practised during the session.

Jadeja initially bowled to his teammates before padding up in the nets ahead of an extremely crucial fixture.  

Maharashtra player Kedar Jadhav, who has recovered from a hamstring injury and is likely to feature in tomorrow's match, also honed his skills. The West Indies did not have any practice session on Sunday.

India vs West IndiesRohit SharmaAmbati RayaduK L RahulManish PandeyRavindra Jadeja

