Mumbai Indians present special return gift to WWE champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder posted a video with special message for Mumbai Indians after receiving the gift.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 21:55
Courtesy: Twitter (@WWE)

New Delhi: The 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) recently received a custom-made jersey from Triple H and on Thursday, the outfit returned the favour by sending a jersey to the reigning WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with his name on it.

Jinder posted a video with special message for Mumbai Indians after receiving the gift.

He recently became the 50th WWE Champion after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash. The Indo-Canadian professional wrestler duly thanked MI for gifting him the jersey that had the number 5 on the back, along with his name.

"Hello India, this is your WWE champion Jinder Mahal and I want to send a big thank you to the Mumbai Indians for sending me this custom jersey with my name on it. And I will wear it with pride. Cricket meri jaan!" Jinder said in the video posted by WWE's official Twitter account.

Soon after MI became the IPL 10 champions, Tripl H congratulated them on the success and promised to give a present soon.

He later sent out a WWE World Heavyweight championship belt with 'Mumbai Indians' embossed on side plates

The Rohit Sharma-led side had won the IPL 10 title after defeating Rising Pune Supergiants in the final.

TAGS

Mumbai IndiansJinder MahalWWEMumbai Indians jerseyTriple Hsports news

