Murali Vijay returns to India squad for Sri Lanka Tests

New Delhi: The BCCI Selection Committee headed by MSK Prasad on Monday announced India's Test squad for the first two matches of the home series against Sri Lanka, which saw opening batsman Murali Vijay returning to the longest format.

There are no surprises in the Test squad with Abhinav Mukund making way for a fit-again first-choice opener Vijay. Vijay did not take part in the last Test series against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury and some other fitness-related issues.

Ajinkya Rahane has been retained as vice-captain of the Test team led by Virat Kohli. It is expected that Kohli will be rested for the final Test and the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is slated in December, as he will be required fresh and re-energised before the tough tour of South Africa.

Predictably, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback in the longer version with Kuldeep Yadav being the third specialist spinner.

Senior speedsters Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma are back in the squad for the five-day format along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha.

SQUAD:

Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya

(With PTI inputs)