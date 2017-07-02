close
MUST WATCH: Aakash Chopra outlines the importance of MS Dhoni, says need to look beyond numbers

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 22:42
New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra was all praise for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who became the second-highest scoring wicket-keeper during India's 93-run win over the West Indies in their third ODI at North Sound on Saturday.

Dhoni, 35, scored 78 runs off 79 deliveries to edge past Australian great Adam Gilchrist. He, however, is still behind Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara.

Dhoni now has 9442 runs from 294 matches at an average of 51.31 with 10 hundreds and 63 half-centuries. Gilchrist had scored 9410 runs in 282 matches at an average of 35.64, while Sangakkara managed 13341 runs in 360 matches at an average of 43.74 with 23 tons.

Chopra shared a video on Twitter, wherein he outlined Dhoni's importance. Giving the right perspective, he said that nowadays cricket has become a game of top-three batsmen and Dhoni has limited opportunities to compile runs.

Here's the video:

Dhoni stepped down as India's limited-overs' captain in January, and his future has since become a topic of heated debates. After India's ICC Champions Trophy campaign, batting great Rahul Dravid had asked the Indian board to take a decisive decision on Dhoni and another old war horse Yuvraj Singh's future especially considering the upcoming 2019 World Cup.

And many have assumed that Dhoni may not last till the next World Cup. But if one considers Dhoni's recent performances, it's safe to assume that the Ranchi-man still breathes fire.

