MV Sridhar resigns as BCCI's head of cricket operations

New Delhi: The BCCI's General Manager (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar on Wednesday tendered his resignation. He was under the scanner on issues of propriety.

The BCCI confirmed the development and released a statement, which read "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like to inform that Dr M.V. Sridhar, General Manager - Cricket Operations, has decided to move on with effect from Saturday, 30th September 2017."

It's also reported that Sridhar's resignation has been accepted by the Committee of Administrators (COA) during a meeting at the Cricket Centre Headquarters today itself.

CEO Rahul Johri will now lead Cricket Operations, supported by a three-member team comprising Mayank Parik (International Cricket, Logistics), KVP Rao (Domestic Cricket) and Gaurav Saxena (for ICC/ACC matters, co-ordination with other international boards and point person for the Indian men's cricket team).

Sridhar, a domestic stalwart who scored heaps of runs for Hyderabad, was under the scanner with allegations of financial impropriety in his home state association, when he was heading the state body.