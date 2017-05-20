My first innings was about chasing targets, second is about satisfaction: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi: Four years since his retirement from international cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is set to make a comeback, this time on the big screen.

He is set to release one of the most awaited films of the year — Sachin: A Billion Dreams — a biopic on his life and career.

Sachin labels his life post-retirement as his 'second innings' and wishes to focus on doing whatever gives him satisfaction.

"The first innings of my life was in the middle of the field, constantly chasing targets set by the opposition. But my second innings is about satisfaction," Sachin told IANS.

"That is another journey, another chapter that has started in my life. We all try our level best to do various things and these are things that give me satisfaction. And I'll continue to do them because this is a longer journey," added the 44-year-old.

He is thoroughly enjoying his post-retirement life as he gets a lot of time to sit back and reflect upon life.

Now he is ready to share his personal journey with fans across the globe through the medium of his film. His fans have a lot of expectations from the movie and Sachin is already feeling the pressure.

"It's good for people to have expectations... I felt that way even on the field. Can you imagine I am walking into the stadium and nobody from the stands is expecting anything from me? That would be a wrong place to walk out," he said.

Aamir Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Sachin Tendulkar for his biopic’s success that releases on May 26.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a documentary drama with real-time footage from his personal and professional highs and lows.

"There were two moments, I would say. Since we're discussing highs and lows... The lowest was when I had lost my father. That was an irreparable loss, and I knew whatever happens in my life post 1999, he won`t be there to share it. That was a huge loss," he said.

"The highest point has to be the 2011 World Cup which we won," said the Bharat Ratna.