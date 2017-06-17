close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 14:59
My name was enough if I had to send two-line CV to BCCI, says Virender Sehwag
PTI

New Delhi: With India's blistering Champions Trophy campaign taking them right into the finals, reports about the search for India's new head coach has somewhere been subdued.

It was towards late May that India's cricketing body, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement inviting fresh applicants for the post of India's head coach. Current incumbent Anil Kumble's contract is said to come to an end with the Champions Trophy.

Some of the applicants include former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former Indian cricketers Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput.

Interestingly, a BCCI source close to Indian Express informed that Sehwag had sent a two-line resume to apply for the post. "Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all, it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview," said the source.

However, weeks after the published report, the former opener himself came forth to rubbish off the news. He added that if he had actually sent such a small application for that post, then probably his name would have been 'enough'.

In an interview to UCWeb, the 38-year-old said, "I would be happy to get that two line CV from the media source. If I had to send a two line resume, my name was enough."

Sehwag, who is presently also famous for his witty tweets on Twitter, clarified that the CV he had sent was fully in compliant with the BCCI norms.

The last of the reports concerning the India's new head coach say that the CoA chief Vinod Rai has confirmed Anil Kumble will retain the post until the end of India – West Indies series.

