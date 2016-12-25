My relationship with MS Dhoni is that of a father-son: Mohammed Shami
Shami is currently recuperating from a knee injury in Bengaluru.
New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's influence on Indian cricket seemed to have waned after the emergence of Virat Kohli as the alternative leader, but the limited overs' captain still enjoys unflinching backing from his team-mates.
One such cricketer is India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami. The 26-year-old from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly described his relationship with Dhoni as that of a father-son.
"As far as MS (Dhoni) is concerned, it's like a father-son relationship. What more can I say," Shami told TOI.
Dhoni was in the news after his fans have taken note of the fact that Ravichandran Ashwin failed to mention the Ranchi-man in his "thank you" speech after winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards.
Shami is currently recuperating from a knee injury in Bengaluru. He will missed the limited overs' leg of the England series.
The pacer was one of the stars in India's recent successes in Test arena. He has played 22 Tests, 47 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India, taking 76, 87 and 8 wickets each.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Exclusive: Sudhir Chaudhary in conversation with Aamir Khan and team Dangal
- People have tried to give demonetisation a communal face, says PM Modi
- Is the govt planning to take action against anonymous property?
- Note ban will ensure that black money hoarders are not shown any mercy: PM Modi
- DNA: Analysis of pathetic conditions of unemployment in India
- This Geeta Phogat real fight will put Dangal to shame — WATCH
- Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible
- Zeenat Aman reacts to Sunny Leone’s 'Laila Main Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'
- Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection
- Dangal: Aamir Khan-starrer gets most important detail of Geeta Phogat's gold-winning match wrong