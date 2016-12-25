My relationship with MS Dhoni is that of a father-son: Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's influence on Indian cricket seemed to have waned after the emergence of Virat Kohli as the alternative leader, but the limited overs' captain still enjoys unflinching backing from his team-mates.

One such cricketer is India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami. The 26-year-old from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh has reportedly described his relationship with Dhoni as that of a father-son.

"As far as MS (Dhoni) is concerned, it's like a father-son relationship. What more can I say," Shami told TOI.

Dhoni was in the news after his fans have taken note of the fact that Ravichandran Ashwin failed to mention the Ranchi-man in his "thank you" speech after winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards.

Shami is currently recuperating from a knee injury in Bengaluru. He will missed the limited overs' leg of the England series.

The pacer was one of the stars in India's recent successes in Test arena. He has played 22 Tests, 47 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India, taking 76, 87 and 8 wickets each.