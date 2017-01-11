Mystery solved! Here's why Josh Hazlewood's hand only has four fingers in the picture
The photographer, Matt King, who clicked the picture was also astonished seeing his capture.
New Delhi: On January 8, Australian cricket team posted a picture of speedster Josh Hazlewood on their Facebook page, wishing the bowler on his 26th birthday. Hazlewood's picture, however, left fans bamboozled as it only featured 4 fingers on his right hand.
With many calling it a Photoshop trick, the Getty Images photographer Matt King, who had taken the picture broke his silence and he was astonished as well!
"I had no idea until I saw the picture used on Facebook," King told cricket.com.au. "I thought, 'That's my photo!' but I hadn't noticed any missing finger on Hazlewood before. "I went back to the original file and checked it and yeah, the finger was missing. I couldn't work it out where it had gone. "But absolutely no Photoshop was involved, we do not do that."
"When you see the sequence, all the earlier images are fine," King said. "He kind of rolls his hand as he moves and slowly the ring finger is obscured. It was just by chance that I chose that one frame where the finger is entirely obscured to publish."
Here is the series of pictures taken by King, with slight variations in the pose.
This is how Josh Hazlewood's finger went missing! pic.twitter.com/2Cwo6oURue
— Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) January 10, 2017
Hazlewood took 17 wickets at a strike rate of 22.05 against South Africa and 15 wickets at 19.60 against Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion over BSF jawan exposing deplorable condition of food they are served
- BSF jawan's video exposing bad quality food served on duty goes viral
- Panel discussion over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on "Acche Din"
- Watch: Video of LeT terrorists attempting infiltration, spotted in J&K
- Delhi records coldest day of the season at 6°C
- WATCH: Mumbai crowd goes WILD as MS Dhoni steps on to the pitch, for the last time as captain
- IND A vs ENG XI, 1st warm-up match - As it happened...
- Pitch invader escapes security personnel to touch MS Dhoni's feet – Watch Video
- BSF jawan food video: Who operates soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav's Facebook account
- Rs 3-4 lakh crore of evaded income deposited in banks post demonetisation