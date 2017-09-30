close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nagpur pitch will reclaim its lost glory, says curator Pravin Hingnikar

In 2015, the ICC gave a poor rating to the surface after India beat South Africa inside three days with the home team's spinners wreaking havoc.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 14:42
Nagpur pitch will reclaim its lost glory, says curator Pravin Hingnikar
Courtesy: Twitter

The Virat Kohli-led Team India and Steve Smith's Australia will lock horns for the last time in the ongoing five-match ODI series in Nagpur on Sunday.

The pitch at the VCA Stadium does not have the best of track records but curator Pravin Hingnikar asserted that the newly laid surface is likely to produce a good contest tomorrow.

The last ODI played in Nagpur was also between India and Australia with the hosts chasing down 350 four years ago. Those were the days when the pitch produced high scoring games but of late it has become slower and lower.

In 2015, the ICC gave a poor rating to the surface after India beat South Africa inside three days with the home team's spinners wreaking havoc.

In the 2016 World T20, India were infamously bowled out for 79 to lose to New Zealand.

The last international match played here eight months ago was a T20 but that too did not see a lot of runs with India successfully defending a modest 144 against England.

"That is all in the past. We will reclaim our lost glory," said Hingnikar on the eve of the fifth and final ODI.

"The bounce will not be on the higher side but it will be consistent. It will be a good pitch as far as the spectators are concerned. It will surely have more runs compared to the recent international games played here," he said further.

The curator insisted that he is not under extra pressure with the surface receiving criticism recently.

"I don't have any pressure as far as the previous games are concerned," he said before talking about the newly laid square.

"It was a very good ground and good pitch till 2015 but after that there were certain games (the Test against South Africa) in which pitches were not up to the mark. But that is set to change after we changed the square in March," said Hingnikar.

"We have changed the soil completely, we have good local soil here as Vidarbha is a soil rich area. We have also done enough trials on the new square. It should be a good game tomorrow," he said before adding that dew won't play a major role. 

(With PTI Inputs)

TAGS

India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 5th ODIIndia vs Australia NagpurNagpur pitchVCA Stadium Pitchcricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

In Nagpur, it is all about the numero uno spot in ODI rankings for India
cricket

In Nagpur, it is all about the numero uno spot in ODI ranki...

Kimi Raikkonen keeps Ferrari top in final Malaysia GP practice
Other Sports

Kimi Raikkonen keeps Ferrari top in final Malaysia GP pract...

Eden Hazard must exploit God-given talent, says Antonio Conte
Football

Eden Hazard must exploit God-given talent, says Antonio Con...

Confusion over age of Delhi under-19 cricket captain Manjot Kalra
cricket

Confusion over age of Delhi under-19 cricket captain Manjot...

Watch: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne becomes first victim of new ICC law on &#039;fake fielding&#039;
cricket

Watch: Australia cricketer Marnus Labuschagne becomes first...

India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
cricket

India vs Australia, 5th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast,...

India vs Australia, 5th ODI Preview: Virat Kohli &amp; Co aim to end series on a high
cricket

India vs Australia, 5th ODI Preview: Virat Kohli & Co a...

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s first television interview with Tom Alter
cricket

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's first television interview w...

Virat Kohli&#039;s backing plays huge role in Hardik Pandya&#039;s meteoric rise, says Irfan Pathan
cricket

Virat Kohli's backing plays huge role in Hardik Pandya...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video