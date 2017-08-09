Najam Sethi replaces Shahryar Khan as PCB's new Chairman for next three years

New Delhi: Najam Sethi has received unanimously backing of Pakistan Cricket Board’s Board of Governors to be elected as Chairman for the next three years.

The veteran journalist and cricket enthusiast Sethi was backed by former players to become next PCB chairman and replace Shaharyar Khan, whose three-year tenure at the post ended on Sunday.

Najam emerged as the top choice for the role considering his experience and achievements during his tenure as head of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) chairman.

Throwing his support behind Sethi, legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram heaped praise on the former for giving Pakistan its own cricket league."I support him all the way and the main reason is PSL. Many people before him discussed the idea of PSL but no one was able to materialise the plans. Sethi not only made is possible, but organised two successful editions of Pakistan`s top class T20 league and also the final of the second edition in Lahore."

Sethi, who was the most prominent nominee for the post, had also served as the head of PCB`s most powerful committee during the last term, and Wasim believes that he is well aware of the board`s day-to-day operations.

"Four years are enough [to understand any system] and now he knows which person to use for what job. He is fully aware of all the staff and management, which makes him the best candidate," she Express Tribune quoted Akram as saying.

Describing Sethi as the `best candidate` for the PCB`s top job, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif had said that the veteran journalist had made the PSL a big success and that he would hopefully replicate the same with the country`s cricket board.

"Sethi is the best candidate for the chairmanship of PCB and he will win. He made the PSL a big success and he will do the same with PCB. He has been trying to invite international teams to Pakistan and he will succeed in that too. He has also been working on youngsters. The team is on the top, the captain is on the top, PSL is on the top and now he will take PCB on to the top," Latif explained.

Echoing similar views, former Pakistan batsman and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja admitted that Sethi has the required ability and skill to help in improving cricket in the country.

"I wish Sethi is elected as chairman. He has the ability and passion to make things possible for the betterment of cricket, and PSL is the main proof of his perfect administrative skills," said Ramiz.

(With ANI inputs)