Pakistan

Najam Sethi, who clashed with Imran Khan, quits as Pakistan Cricket Board chief

Imran Khan has appointed Ehsan Mani as the new chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Najam Sethi has resigned as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. He has relinquished the post two years before his official term could get completed. His term was slated to end in 2020.

Sethi took to microblogging site Twitter to announce his resignation as the PCB chief. He also shared his resignation letter addressed to former iconic cricketer and current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

In his Twitter post, Sethi wrote, “I was waiting for the new Prime Minister to take oath before submitting my resignation as PCB Chairman, which I have done today. I wish PCB all the best and hope our cricket team goes from strength to strength. Eid Mubarak. Pakistan Zindabad.”

“You have said on many occasions that you (Imran Khan) have a vision for Pakistan cricket. Therefore it is only proper that you should assume charge and responsibility for assembling a management team for PCB that enjoys your full confidence and trust,” said Sethi in his resignation letter.

He added, “In order to facilitate your objectives in the interest of Pakistan cricket, I hereby submit my resignation as Chairman of PCB and member of its BoG.”

Almost an hour after Sethi announced his resignation on Twitter, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took to the microblogging site to announce that Ehsan Mani would be the new chairman of Pakistan’s cricket management body.

"I have appointed Ehsan Mani as Chairman PCB. He brings vast and valuable experience to the job. He represented PCB in the ICC; was Treasurer ICC for 3 yrs and then headed the ICC for another 3 yrs," tweeted the country's Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Ehsan Mani has headed the Pakistan Cricket Board in the past as well, from 2003 to 2006.

Imran Khan and Najam Sethi have been at loggerheads since the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as Pakistan Prime Minister. According to Pakistan-based Dawn News, Khan had in 2014 accused Sethi of getting the PCB chairmanship after helping Nawaz Sharif in allegedly fixing election results in the favour of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz.

