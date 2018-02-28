Nasser Hussain called me bus driver during the 2002 Natwest final: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi: Former India batsman and one of the best fielders, Mohammad Kaif revealed that former England skipper Nasser Hussain, now a commentator, had called him a bus driver as part of sledging during India's epic chase in the 2002 Natwest Final. Kaif and Yuvraj, then youngsters combined to take the English by storm and helped Sourav Ganguly lift the Natwest Trophy. This was the same match where Ganguly removed his shirt.

Kaif took to the social media during a question-answer session, tweeting his reply to a fan who had asked him about what all he and Yuvraj had to hear from a furious English team during the game.

Kaif said: Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!.

@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final ? Was their any sledging from English players ?#AskKaif — Vaibhav Yelegaonkar (@catchvaibhav81) February 27, 2018

Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a Bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride ! https://t.co/wUeeUnowdN — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 27, 2018

England had scored 325/5 thanks to centuries from Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain. India replied back strongly with openers Ganguly and Virender Sehwag putting 106-run stand to provide a solid base. But soon, India lost both Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid cheaply and the match seemed out of India's bounds.

There was a twist in the tale though when youngsters Yuvraj and Kaif stepped up and broke English momentum to score a momentous 121-run partnership to pull victory out of the jaws of defeat.