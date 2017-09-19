close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Nathan Coulter-Nile keeps Test dream alive while clear of injuries

Injuries have limited Coulter-Nile to 17 ODIs and the same number of T20 internationals and frustrated his few chances to break into Australia's formidable pace battery in Test cricket.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 11:39
Nathan Coulter-Nile keeps Test dream alive while clear of injuries
Courtesy: Reuters

Melbourne: A dreadful run of injuries prompted Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile to consider packing in first class cricket to become a Twenty20 gun-for-hire but after a welcome return to fitness the 29-year-old is now eyeing a Test berth.

The Western Australian made an encouraging return in Australia's series-opening one-day international defeat by India in Chennai, tearing through the hosts' formidable top order to capture 3-44.

It was Coulter-Nile's first taste of international cricket since playing the tri-series final in the Caribbean in June, with his entire home summer wiped out by a bone stress injury in his lower back.

He was cut from the national contracts list in April and left wondering whether his Australia career was over.

"There were definitely periods where I wondered if I was ever going to play for Australia again," Coulter-Nile told Cricket Australia`s website (cricket.com.au).

"I was always confident I could play for WA (Western Australia) and get through a domestic season.

"That's a lot easier than the rigours and travel of playing for Australia. But it's yet to be seen if I can get through an Aussie tour yet.

"I thought long and hard about (giving up first-class cricket) and I ended up trying to give it another crack.

"After talking to (WA coach) JL (Justin Langer) and a few blokes, I think it'd just be mad to give up the dream at 29."

Injuries have limited Coulter-Nile to 17 ODIs and the same number of T20 internationals and frustrated his few chances to break into Australia's formidable pace battery in Test cricket.

His chance to bowl in India has only come through injuries to frontline seamers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson, who are recovering for the home Ashes series starting in November.

But Coulter-Nile is mindful how quickly fortunes can turn, having missed out on a Boxing Day Test debut in 2015 due to a dislocated shoulder.

"I'm up near with them, but I`m not up with them," he said of Australia`s first-choice pacemen Starc, Hazlewood, Pattinson and Pat Cummins.

"But it's the nature of cricket that those blokes aren't fit all the time ... which is why I've got the chance here.

"I've just got to be fit at the right time to get a break, I guess."  

TAGS

Nathan Coulter-NileIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 1st ODIIndia vs Australia 2nd ODIcricket newsIndia Cricket News

From Zee News

&#039;Ghumane waala daal&#039;: Stump mic reveals how MS Dhoni leads Team India from behind
cricket

'Ghumane waala daal': Stump mic reveals how MS Dh...

Virat Kohli is responsible for MS Dhoni&#039;s recent transformation, says Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Virat Kohli is responsible for MS Dhoni's recent trans...

Manchester United will miss Paul Pogba, says Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Football

Manchester United will miss Paul Pogba, says Henrikh Mkhita...

Ongoing India-Australia series could be the last 5-ODI affair, says James Sutherland
cricket

Ongoing India-Australia series could be the last 5-ODI affa...

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh made T20I history - Watch
cricket

6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: On this day in 2007, Yuvraj Singh made T2...

BCCI files appeal against Kerala HC’s decision of lifting life ban on S Sreesanth
cricket

BCCI files appeal against Kerala HC’s decision of lifting l...

Cristiano Ronaldo back for Real Madrid, Gerard Deulofeu in for Ousmane Dembele
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo back for Real Madrid, Gerard Deulofeu in...

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Edinson Cavani
Football

PSG win again but tensions simmer between Neymar, Edinson C...

Ousmane Dembele to undergo surgery on Tuesday
Football

Ousmane Dembele to undergo surgery on Tuesday

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video