Nathan Lyon sets several milestones during ultra-successful performance against Bangladesh

New Delhi: Nathan Lyon has often been a berated cricketer but there is little doubt that with time, the Australian off-spinner is getting better, even closing on becoming world class.

Lyon is currently locked in a two-Test match series against Bangladesh and it is raining wickets for the likeable tweaker. Lyon has already picked up 20 wickets in the series and he is not done yet as the second Test is far from over.

Now in the process, Lyon had passed Richie Benaud to become Australia’s second-most successful spinner during the first Test. During the course of the ongoing series, Lyon has more got landmarks against his name, becoming the first Aussie spinner to bag a 10-wicket haul in a series.

He is also the first off spinner from his country in over a century to have two 10-wicket hauls in a career and has become the man to have the maximum wickets for an Aussie bowler in a two-Test match series.

Australia are trailing 1-0 in the two-match series but placed well in the second Test where Bangladesh are having a lead of only 73 with three wickets in hand in their second innings.

Unless there is another cricketing miracle around the corner, Australia should be able to wrap the Test in their favour, in the process drawing the series.