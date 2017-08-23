close
National Anthems not to be played in remaining India vs Sri Lanka ODI matches

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 13:59
Reuters

New Delhi: The start of an international cricket match always sees national anthems of respective nations being played, but in the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series it will no longer be the case.

Team India presently lead the 5-match series 1-0 after securing a 9-wicket victory in the opening ODI in Dambulla. While the India and Sri Lanka's national anthems were played in the first ODI, the act will no be repeated in the reaming four.

Speaking to pakobserver.com, Sri Lanka cricket team's media manager Dinesh Ratnasingham said, "we have adopted the practice of singing National Anthem only at the beginning of each format of the game."

Both teams had lined up for National Anthems on the opening day of first Test at Galle and in the second Test at Colombo and Kandy, the protocol was followed and National Anthems were not sung.

"The practice of singing National Anthem was followed in the first ODI (on Sunday at Dambulla) and again it will be sung at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo before the commencement of the only T-20 match (6th September) on this tour. Rest of the venues will have immediate start of the match without the Anthem Ceremony", the media manager explained.

