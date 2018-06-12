हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gautam Gambhir

Navdeep Saini is an Indian first, tweets Gautam Gambhir attacking Bishan Bedi, Chetan Chauhan

Gautam Gambhir's tweet appears to be a fiery response to the long-standing criticism over his backing of Saini, who hails from Karnal in Haryana.

Navdeep Saini is an Indian first, tweets Gautam Gambhir attacking Bishan Bedi, Chetan Chauhan
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: He had risked his captaincy, fought with the establishment to get Navdeep Saini into the Delhi Ranji Trophy team and no wonder a vindicated Gautam Gambhir launched a scathing attack on former skippers Bishan Bedi and opener Chetan Chauhan after the Haryana speedster made it to India's Test team.

Those who were witness to Gambhir's infamous altercation with Chauhan at the Roshanara ground (December, 2013) will never forget how adamant he was to get the young pacer into the team.

Gambhir's contention was that Saini is an India prospect and it's his duty as a senior cricketer to help him.

Bedi, who has been Gambhir's fierce critic on and off the field, had then questioned how an outsider could get into the Delhi team.

Gambhir, who is currently holidaying in Europe with his family, took to Twitter to remind Bedi and Chauhan as to how a section of DDCA officials was distributing pamphlets and was ready to wear black armbands on a protest of Saini's inclusion.

My condolences to few DDCA members, @BishanBedi @ChetanChauhanCr on a selection of outsider Navdeep Saini to India squad.

Am told black armbands are available in Bangalore too for INR 225 per roll!!! Sir, just remember Navdeep is an Indian first then comes his domicile @BCCI,? Gambhir tweeted a day after Saini's maiden India call-up.

Bedi and Gambhir have never shared a great rapport and the legendary left-arm spinner was very critical about Gambhir's alleged conduct with coach KP Bhaskar after their public fall-out at the end of the 2016-17 season. 

Tags:
Gautam GambhirChetan ChauhanBishan BediNavdeep SainiDDCA

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close