BCCI

Navdeep Saini replaces Mohammed Shami in Test team against Afghanistan

Navdeep Saini, the 25-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Haryana, has replaced the injured Mohammed Shami in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Test match against Afghanistan. The decision to induct

Saini into the team was taken by the BCCI selection committee after Mohammed Shami failed to clear the fitness test at NCA, Bengaluru on Monday.

Saini represents Delhi in the domestic tournaments and had taken 34 wickets in eight Raji Trophy matches to emerge as the highest wicket-taker for his team in the tournament.

The Indian team management has also requested that India A fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Rajneesh Gurbani attend the training sessions of the Indian team and bowl at the batsmen in the nets. The management

wanted Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot too but he is unwell.

Ishan Kishan, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-left-hand batsman from Bihar, has been named in the India A team for the away one-day series against England Lions and West Indies A. Sanju Samson, who was

originally named in the squad, failed his fitness test and was replaced by former India Under 19 captain, who cleared his fitness test.

Kishan, who opens for Jharkhand in domestic cricket, was the captain of the India Under-19 team in the World Cup in 2016 held in Bangladesh. India had lost in the final to the West Indies. He plays for Mumbai 

Indians in the Indian Premier League and had earlier represented Gujarat Lions in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the domestic T20 tournament.

