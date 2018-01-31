Navi Mumbai boy Tanishq Gavate hits 1,045 not out in a local cricket match

Mumbai: Tanishq Gavate, a 14-year-old batsman, smashed an unbeaten 1,045 not out in a local cricket tournament in Navi Mumbai as claimed by his coach.

Gavate played this knock over Monday and Tuesday in the semifinal of the tournament at the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School ground in Koparkhairne, his coach Manish said.

The ground on which the match was played had a leg-side boundary of 60-65 yards, while the off-side boundary measured 50 yards as per Manish.

Gavate's mammoth innings was laced with 149 boundaries and 67 sixes. The coach further said that Gavate's knock came for the Yashwantrao Chavan team, which has been formed by the organisers, against the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School.

The organisers are Manish himself and the Yashwantrao Chavan English Medium School.

However, a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official said that the tournament, titled Navi Mumbai Shield U14, has not been recognised by the MCA.