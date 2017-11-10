हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Nawab Virender Sehwag vs King of Belgium in a game of cricket at Mumbai maidan

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are visiting India, and on Friday they played cricket, the sport that drives the entire nation, with India's iconic batsman Virender Sehwag at Mumbai's Oval Maidan.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 10, 2017, 13:09 PM IST
Comments |
Virender Sehwag with the Royal Couple of Belgium (Agencies)

New Delhi: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are visiting India, and on Friday they played cricket, the sport that drives the entire nation, with India's iconic batsman Virender Sehwag at Mumbai's Oval Maidan, before interacting with the school students who were part of the occasion. (See pics here)

The Belgian king and queen are in India on the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind for a seven-day State visit from November 5-11. The two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties this year.

The Royal couple started their programme with a visit to Agra on November 6. This was followed by an official forecourt ceremony in honour of the King at Rashtrapati Bhawan on November 7.

