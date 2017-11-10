Nawab Virender Sehwag vs King of Belgium in a game of cricket at Mumbai maidan

New Delhi: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium are visiting India, and on Friday they played cricket, the sport that drives the entire nation, with India's iconic batsman Virender Sehwag at Mumbai's Oval Maidan, before interacting with the school students who were part of the occasion. (See pics here)

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium played cricket at Mumbai's Oval Maidan and interacted with students. Virendra Sehwag was also present pic.twitter.com/59zzyILw65 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

The Belgian king and queen are in India on the invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind for a seven-day State visit from November 5-11. The two countries celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties this year.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium played cricket at Mumbai's Oval Maidan and interacted with students. Virendra Sehwag was also present pic.twitter.com/f8JOc6s9DM — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2017

The Royal couple started their programme with a visit to Agra on November 6. This was followed by an official forecourt ceremony in honour of the King at Rashtrapati Bhawan on November 7.