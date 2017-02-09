close
Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH

In the 3rd over of the match, Bangladesh came close to taking DRS but eventually didn't.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 15:50
New Delhi: It was just the 3rd over of the match and Bangladesh had already dismissed Indian opener KL Rahul, when the visitors skipper and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim thought to have gotten Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind when he was batting on zero.

As the umpire refused to give decision in the favour of fielding side, Mushfiqur seemed to have thought of taking a DRS and discussed the same with his team before opting to not take it. (IND vs BAN LIVE blog)

Here's the video of the call:-

The replays showed that the ball was quite far from Pujara's bat and seeing the same, the Bangladesh captian must have felt relieved that he didn't go ahead to review the on-field umpire's decision.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 15:50

