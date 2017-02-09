Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
In the 3rd over of the match, Bangladesh came close to taking DRS but eventually didn't.
New Delhi: It was just the 3rd over of the match and Bangladesh had already dismissed Indian opener KL Rahul, when the visitors skipper and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim thought to have gotten Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind when he was batting on zero.
READ: Mohammad Kaif describes MS Dhoni in one line
As the umpire refused to give decision in the favour of fielding side, Mushfiqur seemed to have thought of taking a DRS and discussed the same with his team before opting to not take it. (IND vs BAN LIVE blog)
Here's the video of the call:-
What the hell was bangla team thinking/ pic.twitter.com/JifhPmhDLV
— Mayank Kapoor (@mayankkapoor78) February 9, 2017
The replays showed that the ball was quite far from Pujara's bat and seeing the same, the Bangladesh captian must have felt relieved that he didn't go ahead to review the on-field umpire's decision.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- PM Modi's name vs. Akhilesh Yadav's developmental model: What will garner more votes?
- Obama spotted kitesurfing in Caribbean with friend Richard Branson
- DNA: Does Sasikala qualify for the post of Tamil Nadu CM without contesting elections?
- Live in the present, Dr Subhash Chandra tells children in Delhi
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- Is this the greatest catch in history of professional cricket? Watch Video to believe!
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos