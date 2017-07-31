Need to go slot by slot and be well prepared, says chief selector MSK Prasad on future of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, both have been a part of most of the 21st century accomplishments that Team India achieved, especially in limited overs' cricket, the conclusion of the 2017 Champions Trophy has raised a big question on their futures. BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad addressed the big debate in a recent interview, but said the team still hasn't finalised an answer to the big question.

In an interview with Wisden India, Prasad addressed several aspects of the current functioning of the selection committee including Dhoni and Yuvraj's futures.

When asked whether the veteran pair is in his plans for the 2019 World Cup, Prasad refused to draw conclusions on the matter just yet.

"We will see, we need to talk on that. We will have to take a decision, let’s see how it goes. We all know who can add value. Again, we will go slot by slot. We should know when to take a call. It’s not that suddenly you take a call and you are nowhere. You can’t be totally unprepared, so we need to be balanced on that aspect," the former India wicket-keeper said.

He also said that plans for the biggest cricketing extravaganza have already started, and playing the Champions Trophy in England will further boost their bid to reclaim the title.

"Undoubtedly. The best thing that happened from our point of view was that the Champions Trophy was in England. That has really opened our mind in many aspects. We know what our real strengths are," said Prasad on how they plan to go a step further than they did during the Champions Trophy, when they visit England once again in 2019."

Assessing Team India's performance in the 'Mini World Cup', Prasad only had good things to say about Virat Kohli and Co.

"Frankly speaking, our team did really well. There are a few shortcomings that we have noticed and maybe we will fix those shortcomings in the next 18 to 20 months that we have leading up to the World Cup.

"Whomever we have in mind, we will start giving them more opportunities so that they are mature enough by the time the World Cup comes around. In case we are picking a youngster, then he should be given due chances by the time he plays the World Cup."