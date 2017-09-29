Need to win on foreign soil to become greatest ODI team, says Virat Kohli

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India showed some sign of weakness in the 4th ODI of the five-match series against Australia and Steve Smith and Co. finally showed up to the party, albeit a bit late with the hosts already taking a series win.

The Kangaroos were back to their fighting best, back to being the side that hates to lose more than it loves to win. They attacked upfront and did not dial down the intensity for the entire game.

The visitors might have halted Men in Blue's winning streak, but Kohli feels that the current Indian team can become one of the greatest ODI sides ever if it can replicate its home success in overseas conditions.

Kohli's statement came after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar's recent comment that the current Team India could end up being the greatest ODI side the nation has ever produced.

"It is a decent compliment. Obviously coming from him (Gavaskar), it feels good because he has seen a lot of Indian teams over the past few years," Kohli said.

"(But) the journey is long because the team is young. We are playing at home right now. If we can replicate this form in conditions that are alien to us after that we can sit down and be happy with what we have done so far," Kohli added.

Australia's win snapped India's winning streak of nine matches. India lead the five-match series 3-1 with the fifth and final ODI to be played in Nagpur on Sunday.

"It is all about repeating those processes and try and do the same thing again and again and be consistent in giving the best shots," Kohli analysed.

India had replaced the pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami but the move seemed to have backfired as Australia posted a stiff victory target of 335 after opting to bat.

"We have won the series and you have to try out guys at some stage. You need to test your bench strength as well and you need to give those guys game time. I think Umesh bowled well, even Shami bowled well. Umesh even picked up four wickets," Kohli said.

"I am not someone who sits and thinks maybe I shouldn't have done this. You try, you go for something if it doesn't work make another plan and you go for it again. That is exactly what I think and what the whole squad thinks," he said.