Need you back in Indian Cricket, says Sourav Ganguly to ex-BCCI chief Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper and present BCCI administrator Sourav Ganguly has extended his support towards former board president Anurag Thakur, saying that Indian cricket needs him back.

It was on early Saturday morning that Anurag had taken to his official Twitter page to wish Ganguly on his birthday. His tweet read – "Dear @SGanguly99 birthday greetings! Wish you a lovely time w/ friends & family, may you continue to inspire our budding cricketers!"

Moments later the former Indian opener replied, "dear Anurag thank u so much ... need u back in indian cricket ..."

Earlier this year, Anurag along with board secretary Ajay Shirke were removed from their positions by Supreme Court over their failure to bring about transparency and accountability in India's cricketing board. Towards the end of January, the apex court appointed a four-member panel called the Committee of Administrators, headed by Vinod Rai, to oversee the running of the BCCI.

As for Thakur, Supreme Court has asked him to submit a fresh 'unequivocal' and 'categorical' apology in a contempt case initiated against him.