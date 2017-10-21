Nehra ji cake lekar bhag gaye, tweets Yuvraj Singh on Virender Sehwag's birthday

New Delhi: Virender Sehwag has set the benchmark for being cheeky on twitter and everyone else these days tries to be as innovative with his tweet as the former India opener who celebrated his 39th birthday on Friday. In the long queue of those greeting Sehwag was also Yuvraj Singh, who brought in the (Ashish) Nehra ji element in his birthday wishes.

"Arrre @virendersehwag nehra ji cake lekar bhag gaye wishing you a very happy birthday mere bhai ...lots of love and best wishes," Yuvraj said in his hilarious tweet with a picture to relate to it.

Arrre @virendersehwag nehra ji cake lekar bhag gaye wishing you a very happy birthday mere bhai ...lots of love and best wishes pic.twitter.com/QiKiC87g4P — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 20, 2017

Before retiring in October 2015, Sehwag played 103 Tests for India and scored 8,586 runs with 23 hundreds, 32 fifties at an average of 49.34. But what stood out during his entire career was how aggressively he approached opening in Test cricket, which was considered unconventional until that time.

Sehwag scored his Test runs at a strike rate of 82.33, while his 8273 ODI runs in 251 matches came at a strike rate of 104.33. He racked up 15 ODI hundreds and 38 half-centuries.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' also played 19 T20Is, scoring 394 runs with two fifties.