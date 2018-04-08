Netflix to broadcast 8-part series on IPL's Mumbai team

MUMBAI: American entertainment company Netflix will soon bring an eight-part series on the Mumbai team of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for its viewers. The series will showcase 'never-before-seen' aspects of the three-time champions.

Partnered with Conde Nast Entertainment (CNE), players for this series will be recorded during the 2018 season of the tournament that began on Saturday with a titan clash between Mumbai and Chennai. The shooting will cover players both "on and off the field, on the road and at home," a media release said on Saturday.

The reality series will be available on Netflix to over 117 million members in 190 countries across the globe, the release added. Executive Producers of the series include Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Dawn Ostroff, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby.

The 11th edition of the IPL began on Saturday with Mumbai facing Chennai at the Wankhede stadium. Chennai, which returned to the IPL after serving a two-year-ban, made a stunning turnaround to defeat defending champions Mumbai by one wicket with one ball to spare after staring defeat in the face at 118 for 8.