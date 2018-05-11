Never seen shots like ones Rishabh Pant played: Dilip Vengsarkar

Mumbai: Being one of the greatest exponents of 'Bombay School of Batsmanship', which is a hallmark of purists, former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar was amazed at young Rishabh Pant's unconventional strokeplay during his 63-ball-128 against Hyderabad in an IPL encounter on Thursday.

Delhi's Pant hit some unorthodox lap shot in the last over bowled by India's pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar, scooping the ball over third-man for a couple of sixes.

"I saw him (Pant) yesterday. He played superbly. Some of the shots were innovative and I have never seen those shots before. He played extremely well yesterday," Vengsarkar praised Pant.

While he was generous in praise for Pant, Vengsarkar said that he is a big fan of Dinesh Karthik.

"Yes definitely, DK is another good player, fantastic player, I am a huge fan of DK," Vengsarkar, spoke on the sidelines of the National School Cricket League organised by School Games Federation of India (SGFI).