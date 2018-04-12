New administrators call for inputs on new constitution for Mumbai Cricket Association

MUMBAI: The revamp of the constitution of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) in line with the reforms suggested by the Lodha Committee is set to come up for discussion on April 25. The two administrators who have taken over the cricket body have called a meeting of all board members and called for inputs on the new draft constitution.

The meeting has been called on April 25 by retired judges HL Gokhale and VM Kanade, who have recently took charge as the administrators of the MCA.

The draft of the MCA consitituon has already incorporated the Lodha reforms, an MCA official has said. The Supreme Court had made the Lodha reform compulsory for all cricket boards across the country.

The two other cricket boards in state - the Pune-based Maharashtra Cricket Association and the Nagpur-based Vidarbha Cricket Association - have both already implemented the reforms.

The administrators would take a call on final shape of the constitution after getting feedback from MCA members, he said.

Justice Gokhale, a retired Supreme Court judge, and Justice Kanade, a retired Bombay High Court judge, took charge as MCA administrators after their appointment by the Bombay High Court.